Trump: spiegate a Michelle che sono alla Casa Bianca grazie a suo marito

ImolaOggi ESTERI, NEWS

Trump: “Qualcuno, per favore, spieghi @MichelleObama
che Donald J. Trump non sarebbe qui, nella bellissima Casa Bianca, se non fosse per il lavoro svolto da tuo marito, Barack Obama. Biden era solo un ripensamento, una buona ragione per quella approvazione tardiva e poco entusiasta …”

