GB: attacco con coltello ai Forbury Gardens di Reading, 3 morti

Accoltellamento multiplo a Reading, città del sud della Gran Bretagna La polizia di Thames Valley ha twittato: “Stiamo intervenendo su un incidente ai Forbury Gardens, a Reading, inviati agenti sulla scena”.

3 persone sono morte e almeno due in ospedale. I paramedici e l’ambulanza aerea stanno curando i feriti.

Nelle vicinanze si era svolta poco prima una protesta del movimento antirazzista Black lives matter ma non è chiaro se i fatti siano correlati.

Un uomo è stato arrestato dalle forze dell’ordine, secondo quanto riporta Sky News, ma non si hanno dettagli.

