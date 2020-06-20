GB: attacco con coltello ai Forbury Gardens di Reading, 3 morti

GB: attacco con coltello ai Forbury Gardens di Reading, 3 mortiEUROPA UE, NEWS sabato, 20, giugno, 2020
Accoltellamento multiplo a Reading, città del sud della Gran Bretagna La polizia di Thames Valley ha twittato: “Stiamo intervenendo su un incidente ai Forbury Gardens, a Reading, inviati agenti sulla scena”.
3 persone sono morte e almeno due in ospedale. I paramedici e l’ambulanza aerea stanno curando i feriti.
Nelle vicinanze si era svolta poco prima una protesta del movimento antirazzista Black lives matter ma non è chiaro se i fatti siano correlati.
Un uomo è stato arrestato dalle forze dell’ordine, secondo quanto riporta Sky News, ma non si hanno dettagli.
