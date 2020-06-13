Seattle, “qual è la statua che gli ‘antirazzisti’ non hanno toccato?”

ESTERI, NEWS sabato, 13, giugno, 2020

Condividi

 

Based Ungary su Twitter: “Indovinate, quale statua è ancora in piedi a Seattle? Esatto, il Monumento a Lenin.

Quando cadde l’URSS, quelle furono le prime statue a essere scartate nel mucchio di rifiuti della storia. Questa è la differenza tra coloro che hanno sofferto sotto il comunismo e quelli che non lo hanno fatto.”

(Seattle è una città portuale sulla costa occidentale degli Stati Uniti d’America, nello stato di Washington)

 

Condividi l'articolo

 



   

Lascia un commento


Diffamazioni a ImolaOggi
Armando Manocchia risponde
ai professionisti della mistificazione

Le pubblicazioni sul Sito Imolaoggi.it non hanno alcun carattere di periodicita'              © 2020 Imola Oggi. All Rights Reserved. Accedi -