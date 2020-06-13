Seattle, “qual è la statua che gli ‘antirazzisti’ non hanno toccato?”

Condividi

Based Ungary su Twitter: “Indovinate, quale statua è ancora in piedi a Seattle? Esatto, il Monumento a Lenin.

Quando cadde l’URSS, quelle furono le prime statue a essere scartate nel mucchio di rifiuti della storia. Questa è la differenza tra coloro che hanno sofferto sotto il comunismo e quelli che non lo hanno fatto.”

(Seattle è una città portuale sulla costa occidentale degli Stati Uniti d’America, nello stato di Washington)

Guess what statue is still standing in Seattle? That’s right, the Monument to Lenin.

When the USSR fell, those were the very first statues to be discarded to the trash heap of history.

That’s the difference between those who have suffered under communism and those who haven’t. pic.twitter.com/XtrhKZsOE4

— Based Hungary 🇭🇺 (@BasedHungary) June 11, 2020