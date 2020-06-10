Antirazzisti abbattono statua di Victor Schoelcher che liberò schiavi della Martinica

Gli antirazzisti stanno rovesciando statue in tutto il mondo. Nel video potete vedere come rimuovono la statua di Victor Schoelcher, l’uomo che contribuì all’abolizione della schiavitù sull’isola francese della Martinica (Antille).

Eppure i discendenti di quegli schiavi hanno deciso di abbattere la statua “perché è bianco”.

 

