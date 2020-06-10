Antirazzisti abbattono statua di Victor Schoelcher che liberò schiavi della Martinica

Condividi

Gli antirazzisti stanno rovesciando statue in tutto il mondo. Nel video potete vedere come rimuovono la statua di Victor Schoelcher, l’uomo che contribuì all’abolizione della schiavitù sull’isola francese della Martinica (Antille).

Eppure i discendenti di quegli schiavi hanno deciso di abbattere la statua “perché è bianco”.

They are toppling statues across the world

This is the statue of Victor Schoelcher, the man who sett the slaves on the French island of Martinique free.

And yet the descendents of those slaves still decided topple the statue "because he's white" pic.twitter.com/szhlu7pEe6

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 10, 2020