Monsignor Viganò scrive a Trump: “Siamo nella battaglia tra figli della luce e figli delle tenebre”

Dal blog di Aldo Maria Valli

Cari amici di Duc in altum, monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò, già nunzio della Santa Sede negli Stati Uniti, ha scritto una lettera aperta al presidente Usa Donald Trump, che è stata recapitata a lui personalmente. La trovate qui in italiano e in inglese.

7 giugno 2020

Domenica della SS.ma Trinità

Signor Presidente,

stiamo assistendo in questi mesi al formarsi di due schieramenti che definirei biblici: i figli della luce e i figli delle tenebre. I figli della luce costituiscono la parte più cospicua dell’umanità, mentre i figli delle tenebre rappresentano una minoranza assoluta; eppure i primi sono oggetto di una sorta di discriminazione che li pone in una situazione di inferiorità morale rispetto ai loro avversari, che ricoprono spesso posti strategici nello Stato, nella politica, nell’economia e anche nei media. Per un fenomeno apparentemente inspiegabile, i buoni sono ostaggio dei malvagi e di quanti prestano loro aiuto per interesse o per pavidità.

Questi due schieramenti, in quanto biblici, ripropongono la separazione netta tra la stirpe della Donna e quella del Serpente. Da una parte vi sono quanti, pur con mille difetti e debolezze, sono animati dal desiderio di compiere il bene, essere onesti, costituire una famiglia, impegnarsi nel lavoro, dare prosperità alla Patria, soccorrere i bisognosi e meritare, nell’obbedienza alla Legge di Dio, il Regno dei Cieli. Dall’altra si trovano coloro che servono se stessi, non hanno principi morali, vogliono demolire la famiglia e la Nazione, sfruttare i lavoratori per arricchirsi indebitamente, fomentare le divisioni intestine e le guerre, accumulare il potere e il denaro: per costoro l’illusione fallace di un benessere temporale rivelerà – se non si ravvedono – la tremenda sorte che li aspetta, lontano da Dio, nella dannazione eterna.

Nella società, Signor Presidente, convivono queste due realtà contrapposte, eterne nemiche come eternamente nemici sono Dio e Satana. E pare che i figli delle tenebre – che identifichiamo facilmente con quel deep state al quale Ella saggiamente si oppone e che ferocemente le muove guerra anche in questi giorni – abbiano voluto scoprire le proprie carte, per così dire, mostrando ormai i propri piani. Erano così certi di aver già tutto sotto controllo, da aver messo da parte quella circospezione che fino ad oggi aveva almeno in parte celato i loro veri intenti. Le indagini già in corso sveleranno le vere responsabilità di chi ha gestito l’emergenza Covid non solo in ambito sanitario, ma anche politico, economico e mediatico. Scopriremo probabilmente che anche in questa colossale operazione di ingegneria sociale vi sono persone che hanno deciso le sorti dell’umanità, arrogandosi il diritto di agire contro la volontà dei cittadini e dei loro rappresentanti nei governi delle Nazioni.

Scopriremo anche che i moti di questi giorni sono stati provocati da quanti, vedendo sfumare inesorabilmente il virus e diminuire l’allarme sociale della pandemia, hanno dovuto necessariamente provocare disordini perché ad essi seguisse quella repressione che, pur legittima, sarà condannata come un’ingiustificata aggressione della popolazione. La stessa cosa sta avvenendo anche in Europa, in perfetta sincronia. È di tutta evidenza che il ricorso alle proteste di piazza è strumentale agli scopi di chi vorrebbe veder eletto, alle prossime presidenziali, una persona che incarni gli scopi del deep state e che di esso sia espressione fedele e convinta. Non stupirà apprendere, tra qualche mese, che dietro gli atti vandalici e le violenze si nascondono ancora una volta coloro che, nella dissoluzione dell’ordine sociale, sperano di costruire un mondo senza libertà: Solve et coagula, insegna l’adagio massonico.

Anche se può apparire sconcertante, gli schieramenti cui ho accennato si trovano anche in ambito religioso. Vi sono Pastori fedeli che pascono il gregge di Cristo, ma anche mercenari infedeli che cercano di disperdere il gregge e dare le pecore in pasto a lupi rapaci. E non stupisce che questi mercenari siano alleati dei figli delle tenebre e odino i figli della luce: come vi è un deep state, così vi è anche una deep Church che tradisce i propri doveri e rinnega i propri impegni dinanzi a Dio. Così, il Nemico invisibile, che i buoni governanti combattono nella cosa pubblica, viene combattuto dai buoni pastori nell’ambito ecclesiastico. Una battaglia spirituale della quale ho parlato anche in un mio recente Appello lanciato lo scorso 8 maggio.

Per la prima volta gli Stati Uniti hanno in Lei un Presidente che difende coraggiosamente il diritto alla vita, che non si vergogna di denunciare le persecuzioni dei Cristiani nel mondo, che parla di Gesù Cristo e del diritto dei cittadini alla libertà di culto. La Sua partecipazione alla Marcia per la Vita, e più recentemente la proclamazione del mese di aprile quale National Child Abuse Prevention Month sono gesti che confermano in quale schieramento Ella voglia combattere. E mi permetto di credere che entrambi ci troviamo compagni di battaglia, pur con armi differenti.

Per questo motivo ritengo che l’attacco di cui Ella è stato oggetto dopo la visita al Santuario nazionale San Giovanni Paolo II faccia parte della narrazione mediatica orchestrata non per combattere il razzismo e per portare ordine sociale, ma per esasperare gli animi; non per dare giustizia, ma per legittimare la violenza e il crimine; non per servire la verità, ma per favorire una fazione politica. Ed è sconcertante che vi siano vescovi – come quelli che ho recentemente denunciato – che, con le loro parole, danno prova di essere schierati sul fronte opposto. Essi sono asserviti al deep state, al mondialismo, al pensiero unico, al Nuovo Ordine Mondiale che sempre più spesso invocano in nome di una fratellanza universale che non ha nulla di cristiano, ma che evoca altresì gli ideali massonici di chi vorrebbe dominare il mondo scacciando Dio dai tribunali, dalle scuole, dalle famiglie e forse anche dalle chiese.

Il popolo americano è maturo e ha ormai compreso quanto i media mainstream non vogliano diffondere la verità, ma tacerla e distorcerla, diffondendo la menzogna utile agli scopi dei loro padroni. È però importante che i buoni – che sono in maggioranza – si sveglino dal torpore e non accettino di esser ingannati da una minoranza di disonesti con fini inconfessabili. È necessario che i buoni, i figli della luce, si riuniscano e levino la voce. Quale modo più efficace di farlo, pregando il Signore di proteggere Lei, Signor Presidente, gli Stati Uniti e l’umanità intera da questo immane attacco del Nemico? Dinanzi alla forza della preghiera cadranno gli inganni dei figli delle tenebre, saranno svelate le loro trame, si mostrerà il loro tradimento, finirà nel nulla quel potere che spaventa fintanto che non lo si porta alla luce e si dimostra per quello che è: un inganno infernale.

Signor Presidente, la mia preghiera è costantemente rivolta all’amata Nazione americana presso la quale ho avuto il privilegio e l’onore di essere stato inviato da Papa Benedetto XVI come Nunzio apostolico. In quest’ora drammatica e decisiva per l’intera umanità, Ella è nella mia preghiera, e con Lei anche quanti La affiancano nel governo degli Stati Uniti. Confido che il popolo americano si unisca a me e a Lei nella preghiera a Dio onnipotente.

Uniti contro il Nemico invisibile dell’intera umanità, benedico Lei e la First Lady, l’amata Nazione americana e tutti gli uomini e le donne di buona volontà.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò

Arcivescovo Titolare di Ulpiana

già Nunzio apostolico negli Stati Uniti d’America

June 7, 2020

Holy Trinity Sunday

Mr. President,

In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides that I would call Biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness. The children of light constitute the most conspicuous part of humanity, while the children of darkness represent an absolute minority. And yet the former are the object of a sort of discrimination which places them in a situation of moral inferiority with respect to their adversaries, who often hold strategic positions in government, in politics, in the economy and in the media. In an apparently inexplicable way, the good are held hostage by the wicked and by those who help them either out of self-interest or fearfulness.

These two sides, which have a Biblical nature, follow the clear separation between the offspring of the Woman and the offspring of the Serpent. On the one hand there are those who, although they have a thousand defects and weaknesses, are motivated by the desire to do good, to be honest, to raise a family, to engage in work, to give prosperity to their homeland, to help the needy, and, in obedience to the Law of God, to merit the Kingdom of Heaven. On the other hand, there are those who serve themselves, who do not hold any moral principles, who want to demolish the family and the nation, exploit workers to make themselves unduly wealthy, foment internal divisions and wars, and accumulate power and money: for them the fallacious illusion of temporal well-being will one day – if they do not repent – yield to the terrible fate that awaits them, far from God, in eternal damnation.

In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans. They seem to be so certain of already having everything under control that they have laid aside that circumspection that until now had at least partially concealed their true intentions. The investigations already under way will reveal the true responsibility of those who managed the Covid emergency not only in the area of health care but also in politics, the economy, and the media. We will probably find that in this colossal operation of social engineering there are people who have decided the fate of humanity, arrogating to themselves the right to act against the will of citizens and their representatives in the governments of nations.

We will also discover that the riots in these days were provoked by those who, seeing that the virus is inevitably fading and that the social alarm of the pandemic is waning, necessarily have had to provoke civil disturbances, because they would be followed by repression which, although legitimate, could be condemned as an unjustified aggression against the population. The same thing is also happening in Europe, in perfect synchrony. It is quite clear that the use of street protests is instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state and who expresses those goals faithfully and with conviction. It will not be surprising if, in a few months, we learn once again that hidden behind these acts of vandalism and violence there are those who hope to profit from the dissolution of the social order so as to build a world without freedom: Solve et Coagula, as the Masonic adage teaches.

Although it may seem disconcerting, the opposing alignments I have described are also found in religious circles. There are faithful Shepherds who care for the flock of Christ, but there are also mercenary infidels who seek to scatter the flock and hand the sheep over to be devoured by ravenous wolves. It is not surprising that these mercenaries are allies of the children of darkness and hate the children of light: just as there is a deep state, there is also a deep church that betrays its duties and forswears its proper commitments before God. Thus the Invisible Enemy, whom good rulers fight against in public affairs, is also fought against by good shepherds in the ecclesiastical sphere. It is a spiritual battle, which I spoke about in my recent Appeal which was published on May 8.

For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship. Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on. And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons.

For this reason, I believe that the attack to which you were subjected after your visit to the National Shrine of Saint John Paul II is part of the orchestrated media narrative which seeks not to fight racism and bring social order, but to aggravate dispositions; not to bring justice, but to legitimize violence and crime; not to serve the truth, but to favor one political faction. And it is disconcerting that there are Bishops – such as those whom I recently denounced – who, by their words, prove that they are aligned on the opposing side. They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches.

The American people are mature and have now understood how much the mainstream media does not want to spread the truth but seeks to silence and distort it, spreading the lie that is useful for the purposes of their masters. However, it is important that the good – who are the majority – wake up from their sluggishness and do not accept being deceived by a minority of dishonest people with unavowable purposes. It is necessary that the good, the children of light, come together and make their voices heard. What more effective way is there to do this, Mr. President, than by prayer, asking the Lord to protect you, the United States, and all of humanity from this enormous attack of the Enemy? Before the power of prayer, the deceptions of the children of darkness will collapse, their plots will be revealed, their betrayal will be shown, their frightening power will end in nothing, brought to light and exposed for what it is: an infernal deception.

Mr. President, my prayer is constantly turned to the beloved American nation, where I had the privilege and honor of being sent by Pope Benedict XVI as Apostolic Nuncio. In this dramatic and decisive hour for all of humanity, I am praying for you and also for all those who are at your side in the government of the United States. I trust that the American people are united with me and you in prayer to Almighty God.

United against the Invisible Enemy of all humanity, I bless you and the First Lady, the beloved American nation, and all men and women of good will.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò

Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana

Former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America