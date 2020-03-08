Turchia: un milione di migranti presto in Europa

Condividi

Turchia, dichiarazione del ministro degli interni : “Un milione di migranti andrà presto in Europa, i governi europei cadranno, le loro economie saranno destabilizzate, non potranno farci nulla”

05 mars 2020 – CNN Turquie – Intervista a Süleyman Soylu

Refugees who cross to Europe will soon top to a million, European governments will fall, their economies will be destabilized and their stock exchanges will tumble and they can't do anything about it, says #Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. pic.twitter.com/xeUBX8uiwZ

— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) March 7, 2020