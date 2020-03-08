Turchia: un milione di migranti presto in Europa

domenica, 8, marzo, 2020

Turchia, dichiarazione del ministro degli interni : “Un milione di migranti andrà presto in Europa, i governi europei cadranno, le loro economie saranno destabilizzate, non potranno farci nulla”

05 mars 2020 – CNN Turquie – Intervista a Süleyman Soylu

 

