Grecia, migranti lanciano lacrimogeni contro la Polizia

EUROPA UE, NEWS lunedì, 2, marzo, 2020

Il video, ottenuto da fonti greche, mostra i cosiddetti “migranti” che lanciano gas lacrimogeni contro i poliziotti greci che si trovano dall’altro lato del confine a Evros. Nell’ultimo giorno la Grecia ha impedito a quasi 10.000  migranti ed ex  galeotti di violare il confine dalla Turchia.

 

