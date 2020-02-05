Orban: stiamo combattendo un nemico nascosto e astuto

mercoledì, 5, febbraio, 2020

“Stiamo combattendo un nemico diverso da noi. Non aperto, ma nascosto. Non semplice, ma astuto. Non nazionale, ma internazionale. Non crede nel lavoro ma specula con il denaro; non ha la sua patria, ma sente di possedere tutto il mondo.” Viktor Orbán

 

