Orban: stiamo combattendo un nemico nascosto e astuto

“Stiamo combattendo un nemico diverso da noi. Non aperto, ma nascosto. Non semplice, ma astuto. Non nazionale, ma internazionale. Non crede nel lavoro ma specula con il denaro; non ha la sua patria, ma sente di possedere tutto il mondo.” Viktor Orbán

“We are fighting an enemy that is different from us. Not open, but hiding. Not straightforward, but crafty. Not national, but international. It does not believe in working but speculates with money; it does not have its homeland, but feels it owns the whole world.”

Viktor Orbán pic.twitter.com/Th3QhuOEVT

— Visegrad 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) January 31, 2020