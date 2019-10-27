Parigi, gilet gialli: 50° sabato di proteste

domenica, 27, ottobre, 2019

Parigi – I gilet gialli non si arrendono: 50° sabato di proteste contro le disastrose politiche neoliberiste globaliste di Macron che hanno causato tanta povertà e miseria umana in tutta la Francia.

