Parigi, gilet gialli: 50° sabato di proteste

Parigi, gilet gialli: 50° sabato di protesteEUROPA UE, NEWS domenica, 27, ottobre, 2019
Parigi – I gilet gialli non si arrendono: 50° sabato di proteste contro le disastrose politiche neoliberiste globaliste di Macron che hanno causato tanta povertà e miseria umana in tutta la Francia.
It is scenes like this the media have been forbidden from showing the EU public.
A lawless Paris… don't get any ideas.#GiletsJaunes #Brexit #Frexit pic.twitter.com/WyvhZs8MEY
— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) October 26, 2019
50th straight week of protests: #YellowVests clash with police in #Paris#GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/KOqi5l0SDW
— RT (@RT_com) October 27, 2019