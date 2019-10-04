Clima, democratica Usa perde la testa: ‘Dobbiamo liberarci dei bambini!’

ESTERI, NEWS venerdì, 4, ottobre, 2019

Una democratica americana, ossessionata dalla bufala del riscaldamento globale, sbrocca davanti alla  deputata Ocasio-Cortez, perde la testa sui cambiamenti climatici durante il municipio di AOC e afferma che ci restano solo pochi mesi: “Dobbiamo iniziare a mangiare bambini! Non abbiamo abbastanza tempo! … Dobbiamo liberarci di i bambini! … Dobbiamo mangiare i bambini!

 

 

