Gilet gialli, Macron schiera veicoli corazzati a Nantes

EUROPA UE, NEWS domenica, 15, settembre, 2019

La polizia francese schiera veicoli corazzati per le strade di Nantes mentre,  per il 44 ° fine settimana consecutivo,  si svolgono proteste contro il governo Macron.

