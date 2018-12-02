Condividi

Gilet gialli, cecchini sui tetti di Parigi contro i rivoltosi che, come ha detto Jacques Sapir, “oggettivamente” sono un movimento anti-euro.

Snipers on #paris rooftops. It would take just one agent provocateur to start shooting at both sides and the #parisprotests will end up exactly in the same scenario as #Ukraine‘s Maidan or #Syria, without the added NATO invasion and bombing. #giletsjaunes pic.twitter.com/EhdUQjbBL9

— Partisangirl (@Partisangirl) 2 dicembre 2018