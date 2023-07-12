The Uzbek people have chosen their President

In the early elections for the President of Uzbekistan, which took place last Sunday, July 9, 2023, the incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoyev won, obtaining more than 87% of the votes. But the real victory belongs to the Uzbek people

from Tashkent, Elena Buldakova – https://www.planet360.info



The final voting results in the snap presidential elections were announced on July 11 by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan.

According to the CEC, more than 15.6 million people on the electoral lists voted to elect one of the candidates for the post of Head of State, the person the people considered worthy of that post, on the basis of their own free will.

According to the results of counting all the ballots, 15 million 651 thousand 405 voters participated in the elections, equal to 79.88% of the total of 19 million 593 thousand 838 voters.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Jizzakh region: 85.28%. The lowest was in the capital, Tashkent: 72.97%.

According to the Constitution, updated following the results of the referendum of last April 30, the mandate of the president is now seven years (previously it was five years). It is precisely this change that has motivated the holding of the presidential elections in advance, only two years after the last ones.

A super partes monitoring

About 785 representatives of the Republic of Uzbekistan and many foreign countries, near and far, acted as Observers in the election preparation process and during the voting process.

They were watched by 1299 local and foreign media representatives. Among them is the author of these lines.

The results leave no doubts. The CEC decreed the election of Shavkat Mirziyoyev as President on the basis of the following counting of all votes:

87.05% of voters voted for the outgoing President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev , whose candidacy was presented by the UzLiDeP party and supported by the Milliy Tiklanish party.

, whose candidacy was presented by the UzLiDeP party and supported by the Milliy Tiklanish party. 4.43% of voters voted for the candidate of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat”, Ms. Robakhon Makhmudova .

. 4.02% of voters voted for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Inoyatov .

. 3.74% of voters voted for the candidate of the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan, Abdushukur Khamzaev.

The number of void ballots was 0.78%.

As the head of the CEC, Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhaev said: «The elections were held on the basis of international norms and standards and national electoral legislation, in full compliance with democratic principles such as openness, transparency, freedom and the rule of law; and in a splendid and evident atmosphere of good humor of the voters».

An important novelty and another good sign

Interestingly, the only female contender, candidate Robakhon Makhmudova of the Adolat party, finished in second place, with 4.43% of the vote.

Even if with a large margin of detachment from the first classified, the very fact of the participation of a woman in the presidential elections (it is a first time for the country) and therefore in the highest office of the state, as well as given the level of trust shown by the population in a female leader, speaks volumes about the evolution of Uzbekistan, a country with a Muslim majority, therefore culturally traditionalist.

This is an indicator that the role of women in the political and social life of the country is changing radically.

Indeed, the share of women in management positions in Uzbekistan has reached 27%. And among entrepreneurs they are 25%.

Congratulations from many leaders around the world

Many heads of state or government and prominent international figures congratulated Mirziyoyev from foreign states congratulated Mirziyoyev on his clear victory in the presidential elections, noting that his domestic and foreign policies won the full support of the people of the ‘Uzbekistan.

In his first speech after summing up the election results, the newly elected President of the Republic of Uzbekistan said that he would use all his knowledge, experience and strength to justify the people’s high confidence and, if necessary, he was ready to give the his life for the bright future of the people of Uzbekistan.

“I am ready to give my life to justify people’s trust,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Elena Buldakova, Tashkent