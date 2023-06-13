Jack Dorsey (ex Twitter): “sul laptop di Hunter Biden abbiamo sbagliato”

Jack Dorsey dice di essere rimasto sorpreso da ciò che ha visto nei file di Twitter.
“Ci sono molte cose nei file di Twitter che non ho mai visto perché non erano a quel livello e sono rimasto sorpreso dal livello di coinvolgimento con le agenzie governative. Sono rimasto sorpreso dalle richieste ma… i membri del nostro team hanno respinto su un sacco di quella roba… penso che abbiano agito con equità. Penso che in genere abbiano fatto la cosa giusta. Ovviamente abbiamo commesso un sacco di errori, specialmente riguardo al NY Post e alla storia del laptop di Hunter Biden, ma credo che stiano brave persone e stavano facendo del loro meglio con le informazioni che avevano.”

 

