Battaglione Azov, la cerimonia in stile Terzo Reich

Questi i video, con tanto di musiche enfatiche, che i partecipanti alla celebrazione in onore dei caduti del battaglione Azov hanno postato in grande quantità sui social e che sono diventati virali in poco tempo. La celebrazione si tiene ogni anno nella notte del solstizio di inverno, la più lunga dell’anno. In cima alla collina il simulacro di una nave, apparentemente vichinga, viene dato alle fiamme.

Cori, bandiere, torce e fumogeni completano il tutto e fanno parte della coreografia che proietta in un’atmosfera a metà tra un videogioco ed un racconto fantasy scritto da Tolkien.

Questa atmosfera, ed il fatto che la celebrazione della rinascita del Sole era stata adottata anche dal terzo reich negli anni 40 del ‘900, ha alimentato nuovamente le polemiche sulla natura nazista del famigerato battaglione.

The Azov units held a majestic ceremony for the Day of Honoring the Fallen — the day when our fighters glorify the all lost soldiers of the Azov brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/ZZkC94Pxdm

Every year, the soldiers of the Azov Regiment gather on the shortest night of the year to honor their fallen brothers-in-arms

This year, especially after Azovstal they had more men to honor than ever

Through new recruits, the group has grown significantly in size since Azovstal pic.twitter.com/STQDWfSkM2

