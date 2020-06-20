Usa, ONU sostiene gli Antifa ‘non sono terroristi’

Gli esperti ONU dei diritti umani esprimono profonda preoccupazione per una recente dichiarazione del procuratore generale degli Stati Uniti – che descrive gli Antifa e altri attivisti antifascisti come terroristi domestici – accusandolo di minare i diritti alla libertà di espressione e di manifestazione pacifica!!! nel paese.

In foto, gli Antifa protestano sventolando la bandiera dell’ONU.

jihadisti Isis su veicoli dell’ONU

terroristi davanti alle tende ONU (Unhcr)

 

