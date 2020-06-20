Usa, ONU sostiene gli Antifa ‘non sono terroristi’ESTERI, NEWS sabato, 20, giugno, 2020
Gli esperti ONU dei diritti umani esprimono profonda preoccupazione per una recente dichiarazione del procuratore generale degli Stati Uniti – che descrive gli Antifa e altri attivisti antifascisti come terroristi domestici – accusandolo di minare i diritti alla libertà di espressione e di manifestazione pacifica!!! nel paese.
In foto, gli Antifa protestano sventolando la bandiera dell’ONU.
UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country. pic.twitter.com/2Pz2dMyq8k
— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 19, 2020