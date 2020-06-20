Usa, ONU sostiene gli Antifa ‘non sono terroristi’

Condividi

Gli esperti ONU dei diritti umani esprimono profonda preoccupazione per una recente dichiarazione del procuratore generale degli Stati Uniti – che descrive gli Antifa e altri attivisti antifascisti come terroristi domestici – accusandolo di minare i diritti alla libertà di espressione e di manifestazione pacifica!!! nel paese.

In foto, gli Antifa protestano sventolando la bandiera dell’ONU.

UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country. pic.twitter.com/2Pz2dMyq8k

— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 19, 2020