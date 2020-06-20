Antirazzisti bruciano bandiera USA sulla statua di George Washington

Condividi

Estremismo antirazzista – “La bandiera americana viene bruciata sulla statua di George Washington, fondatore della nostra nazione. La statua è stata demolita più tardi nel buio della notte. La Costituzione è la prossima (vittima). Ora finalmente capisci il Secondo Emendmento ?”. Lo scrive James Woods su Twitter.

The American flag being burned on the statue of George Washington, Founder of our Nation. The statue was torn down later in the dark of night. The Constitution is next. Now do you finally understand the #SecondAmendment? pic.twitter.com/OyAbnZqcRP

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 19, 2020