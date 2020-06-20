Antirazzisti bruciano bandiera USA sulla statua di George Washington

ESTERI, NEWS sabato, 20, giugno, 2020

Estremismo antirazzista – “La bandiera americana viene bruciata sulla statua di George Washington, fondatore della nostra nazione. La statua è stata demolita più tardi nel buio della notte. La Costituzione è la prossima (vittima). Ora finalmente capisci il Secondo Emendmento ?”. Lo scrive James Woods su Twitter.

 

