Chiesa di St John, il tributo di Trump che ha irritato la ‘vescova’

ESTERI, NEWS martedì, 2, giugno, 2020

Gli Antifa hanno bruciato la storica chiesa di San Giovanni vicino alla Casa Bianca. L’edificio è stato dato fiamme. Donald Trump ha lasciato la Casa Bianca per raggiungere la chiesa, danneggiata nei disordini scoppiati anche nella capitale dopo la morte di George Floyd.

La “vescova” Mariann Edgar Budde non ha gradito la visita ed ha criticato il presidente che ha posato per una foto con la Bibbia in mano.

 

