Chiesa di St John, il tributo di Trump che ha irritato la ‘vescova’

Condividi

Gli Antifa hanno bruciato la storica chiesa di San Giovanni vicino alla Casa Bianca. L’edificio è stato dato fiamme. Donald Trump ha lasciato la Casa Bianca per raggiungere la chiesa, danneggiata nei disordini scoppiati anche nella capitale dopo la morte di George Floyd.

La “vescova” Mariann Edgar Budde non ha gradito la visita ed ha criticato il presidente che ha posato per una foto con la Bibbia in mano.

President Donald Trump and his wife pay tribute to St John Paul II, the Polish Pope who helped topple communism. The shrine holds the relics of not only JPII, but also those of two other Polish saints – Faustina Kowalska and Maximilian Kolbe. 🇺🇸🇵🇱pic.twitter.com/CUJM4YO4uO — Visegrad 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) June 2, 2020