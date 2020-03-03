Migranti, Sassoli: è una sfida europea, rispondere con solidarietà

EUROPA UE, NEWS martedì, 3, marzo, 2020

Sulla strada per la Grecia con il presidente della Commissione vonderleyen ed eucopresident
Michel. Visitiamo il confine greco-turco insieme al primo ministro greco Mitsotakis per valutare la situazione. Questa è una sfida europea, dobbiamo rispondere con solidarietà e rispetto per i nostri valori.

Austria e Germania non accoglieranno migranti dalla Turchia

 

