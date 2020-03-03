Migranti, Sassoli: è una sfida europea, rispondere con solidarietà

Migranti, Sassoli: è una sfida europea, rispondere con solidarietàEUROPA UE, NEWS martedì, 3, marzo, 2020
Sulla strada per la Grecia con il presidente della Commissione vonderleyen ed eucopresident
Michel. Visitiamo il confine greco-turco insieme al primo ministro greco Mitsotakis per valutare la situazione. Questa è una sfida europea, dobbiamo rispondere con solidarietà e rispetto per i nostri valori.
Austria e Germania non accoglieranno migranti dalla Turchia
On the way to Greece with Commission President @vonderleyen and @eucopresident Michel. We visit the Greek-Turkish border together with @PrimeministerGR Mitsotakis to assess the situation. This is a European challenge, we need to respond with solidarity and respect for our values. pic.twitter.com/DH4uaDTtS3
— David Sassoli (@EP_President) March 3, 2020
A Turkish man screaming and forcing refugees to push collectively and breach Greek border.
This is a deliberate and organized campaign by Erdogan government.
This is an invasion#Istandwithgreece#GreeceUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/4FEwlMsZhJ
— The Duke (@john_wayne_gr) March 1, 2020