Migranti, Sassoli: è una sfida europea, rispondere con solidarietà

Sulla strada per la Grecia con il presidente della Commissione vonderleyen ed eucopresident

Michel. Visitiamo il confine greco-turco insieme al primo ministro greco Mitsotakis per valutare la situazione. Questa è una sfida europea, dobbiamo rispondere con solidarietà e rispetto per i nostri valori.

Austria e Germania non accoglieranno migranti dalla Turchia

On the way to Greece with Commission President @vonderleyen and @eucopresident Michel. We visit the Greek-Turkish border together with @PrimeministerGR Mitsotakis to assess the situation. This is a European challenge, we need to respond with solidarity and respect for our values. pic.twitter.com/DH4uaDTtS3

— David Sassoli (@EP_President) March 3, 2020