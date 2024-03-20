Kiev all’UE: ‘aumentate il sostegno militare’

BRUXELLES, 20 MAR – “Ci aspettiamo un’accelerazione dell’assistenza militare poiché l’Unione Europea, come dice Borrell, è in massima allerta, i nostri interessi comuni sono a rischio”. Lo ha detto Denys Shmyhal, primo ministro ucraino, al termine del consiglio Ue-Ucraina. (ANSA)

In Ukraine the age of conscription is 27, that is when people have started to work & have children. Naturally not many show up. Now they are discussing lowering the age to 25, still absurd. 18 is the right age, with bodies of growing strength. The Ukraine army is much too small

— Edward N Luttwak (@ELuttwak) March 16, 2024