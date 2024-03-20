Kiev all’UE: ‘aumentate il sostegno militare’

Volodymyr Zelensky

BRUXELLES, 20 MAR – “Ci aspettiamo un’accelerazione dell’assistenza militare poiché l’Unione Europea, come dice Borrell, è in massima allerta, i nostri interessi comuni sono a rischio”. Lo ha detto Denys Shmyhal, primo ministro ucraino, al termine del consiglio Ue-Ucraina. (ANSA)

Luttwak a Kiev: “arruolate anche i 18enni”

“In Ucraina l’età della leva obbligatoria è 27 anni, quando le persone hanno iniziato a lavorare e ad avere figli. Naturalmente non si presentano in molti. Adesso si discute di abbassare l’età a 25 anni, ancora assurdo. 18 anni è l’età giusta, con corpi sempre più forti. L’esercito ucraino è troppo piccolo”

