Violenze al confine greco, questi sarebbero “rifugiati”?

lunedì, 9, marzo, 2020

Una folla di “migranti” inferociti cerca di abbattere il recinto della frontiera greca, coperta dalle guardie di frontiera turche che sparano gas lacrimogeni contro le guardie di frontiera greche.

Orban: “è vietato dirlo in Europa, ma è un’invasione ben organizzata! Il 95% dei migranti sono uomini in età da combattimento“.

Erdogan ha definito l’offensiva militare turca come ‘guerra religiosa’

 

