Violenze al confine greco, questi sarebbero “rifugiati”?

Condividi

Una folla di “migranti” inferociti cerca di abbattere il recinto della frontiera greca, coperta dalle guardie di frontiera turche che sparano gas lacrimogeni contro le guardie di frontiera greche.

Orban: “è vietato dirlo in Europa, ma è un’invasione ben organizzata! Il 95% dei migranti sono uomini in età da combattimento“.

Erdogan ha definito l’offensiva militare turca come ‘guerra religiosa’

Migrants try to take down Turkish-Greek border fance as they 'seek freedom' in EU

Migrant crowds try to tear down the Greek border fence while being covered by the Turkish border guards who shot tear gas cannisters at the Greek border guards#GreeceUnderAttack#IstandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/WD9IoQ6Ynj

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 9, 2020