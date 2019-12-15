Ferrovie tedesche rispondono a Greta che fingeva di viaggiare seduta a terra

Condividi

Le ferrovie tedesche rispondono a Greta Thurnberg che ha pubblicato su Twitter una foto in cui faceva credere di aver viaggiato seduta in terra: “Cara Greta, grazie per aver supportato i ferrovieri nella lotta ai cambiamenti climatici! Siamo stati contenti che tu fossi sull’ICE 74 con noi sabato. E con elettricità verde al 100 percento. Grazie per aver scelto Deutsche Bahn. Sarebbe stato però carino da parte tua ringraziare il nostro team per la competenza e per l’ottimo trattamento ricevuto nel tuo posto di PRIMA CLASSE”

Ouch… German Rail responding to Greta tweet: "Thank you for travelling with Deutsche Bahn… It would have been nice had you acknowledged how well and competently our team treated you in your First Class seat." … 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/hVInNJAZ5H

— Peter R. Neumann (@PeterRNeumann) December 15, 2019