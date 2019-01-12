GB, gilet gialli bruciano la bandiera UE

GB, gilet gialli bruciano la bandiera UEEUROPA UE, NEWS sabato, 12, gennaio, 2019
YellowVestUK, i gilet gialli britannici, bruciano una bandiera dell’UE a Downing Street, dicendo che la UE corrotta e antidemocratica deve essere completamente smantellata.
Thread:-
Yes!!!!#YellowVestUK protesters burn an EU flag outside Downing Street
The endemically corrupt, anti democracy, and anti Europe, EU, needs to be completely dismantled.
It is DESTROYING Europe ….. DELIBERATELY.pic.twitter.com/gC1bCVJbKt
— Ian56 (@Ian56789) January 12, 2019