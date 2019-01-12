GB, gilet gialli bruciano la bandiera UE

EUROPA UE, NEWS sabato, 12, gennaio, 2019

Condividi

 

YellowVestUK, i gilet gialli britannici, bruciano una bandiera dell’UE a Downing Street, dicendo che la UE corrotta e antidemocratica deve essere completamente smantellata.

Condividi l'articolo

 



   

Lascia un commento

ImolaOggi.it
non riceve finanziamenti e non ha padroni.
Grazie al tuo contributo, ci aiuterai
a mantenere la nostra indipendenza.

Donazione con PostePay
5333 1710 1181 9972
codice fiscale MNCRND56A30F717K

Donazione tramite banca
IBAN: IT78H0760105138288212688215

oppure fai una donazione con PayPal



Le pubblicazioni sul Sito Imolaoggi.it non hanno alcun carattere di periodicita'              © 2019 Imola Oggi. All Rights Reserved. Accedi -