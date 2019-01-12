GB, gilet gialli bruciano la bandiera UE

Condividi

YellowVestUK, i gilet gialli britannici, bruciano una bandiera dell’UE a Downing Street, dicendo che la UE corrotta e antidemocratica deve essere completamente smantellata.

Thread:-

Yes!!!!#YellowVestUK protesters burn an EU flag outside Downing Street

The endemically corrupt, anti democracy, and anti Europe, EU, needs to be completely dismantled.

It is DESTROYING Europe ….. DELIBERATELY.pic.twitter.com/gC1bCVJbKt

— Ian56 (@Ian56789) January 12, 2019