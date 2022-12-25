Von der Leyen: abbiamo mostrato solidarietà agli ucraini, buon Natale

EUROPA UE, News

“Mentre celebriamo il Natale, ricordiamoci di questo anno importante. Un anno in cui abbiamo superato difficoltà, una crisi energetica senza precedenti e mostrato solidarietà agli ucraini che difendevano il loro Paese. Un anno che ha rivelato l’anima e la forza dell’Europa.
Buon Natale a tutti.”
Lo scrive su Twitter Ursula von der Leyen.

