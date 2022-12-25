Von der Leyen: abbiamo mostrato solidarietà agli ucraini, buon Natale

“Mentre celebriamo il Natale, ricordiamoci di questo anno importante. Un anno in cui abbiamo superato difficoltà, una crisi energetica senza precedenti e mostrato solidarietà agli ucraini che difendevano il loro Paese. Un anno che ha rivelato l’anima e la forza dell’Europa.
Buon Natale a tutti.”
Lo scrive su Twitter Ursula von der Leyen.
As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember this momentous year.
A year when we overcame hardship, an unprecedented energy crisis and showed solidarity with Ukrainians defending their country.
A year which revealed the soul and the strength of Europe.
Merry Christmas to all.
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 25, 2022