Cossiga: “in certi casi solo la violenza può sconfiggere l’ingiustizia”

CRONACA, News

In questo vecchio video l’ex presidente Cossiga affermava: “vi sono dei casi nei quali solo la violenza può sconfiggere l’ingiustizia”

Condividi

 

Articoli correlati

Meluzzi ricorda Francesco Cossiga

Palamara come il tonno

Quando Cossiga vietò al CSM di discutere su Craxi

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *