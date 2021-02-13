Italiani! Avete un nuovo “salvatore della Patria”: il sommo Draghi

News, Video

Italiani! Un nuovo salvatore della Patria è calato su di voi con ali spiegate! Mario Draghi è il nuovo Presidentissimo che ci guiderà verso l’età dell’oro! Gioite!

video di Matteo Brandi

