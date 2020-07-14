Soros: 220 milioni di dollari per dare potere alle comunità nere

ESTERI, NEWS martedì, 14, luglio, 2020

George Soros: “Per decenni, le mie fondazioni hanno investito nello smantellamento del razzismo sistemico, dalla fine della guerra alla droga alla garanzia dei diritti di voto. Ora, un nuovo investimento da $ 220 milioni creerà potere nelle comunità nere e nuove politiche antirazziste negli Stati Uniti”

 

