Soros: 220 milioni di dollari per dare potere alle comunità nere

For decades, my foundations have invested in dismantling systemic racism—from ending the drug war to securing voting rights. Now, a new $220 million investment will build power in Black communities and new anti-racist policies in the U.S. https://t.co/x9zdM5JRCB pic.twitter.com/US4U80T9cv

— George Soros (@georgesoros) July 13, 2020