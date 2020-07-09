UE, il tedesco Weber: ‘fermamente fermi contro aggressioni turche’

giovedì, 9, luglio, 2020

Manfred Weber: “La Turchia è un partner importante per l’Europa, ma la sua diplomazia aggressiva, le perforazioni illegali intorno a Cipro e i suoi attacchi al confine greco e le violazioni dello spazio aereo sono inaccettabili. Siamo fermamente fermi con la Grecia e Cipro contro le aggressioni turche.”

 

