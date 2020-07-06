Antirazzisti: vogliamo un nuovo mondo comunista

Antirazzisti: vogliamo un nuovo mondo comunistaESTERI, NEWS lunedì, 6, luglio, 2020
Condividi
Alcuni manifestanti di Balck Lives Matter protestano fuori dalla Casa Bianca: “Abbiamo bisogno di una rivoluzione per rovesciare questo sistema e far nascere un mondo comunista completamente nuovo”
Do you still support the #BlackLivesMatter movement?
BLM protesters outside the White House: 'We need a revolution in order to overthrow this system and bring a whole new #communist world into being'
— Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) July 5, 2020