Antirazzisti: vogliamo un nuovo mondo comunista

ESTERI, NEWS lunedì, 6, luglio, 2020

Condividi

 

Alcuni manifestanti di Balck Lives Matter protestano fuori dalla Casa Bianca: “Abbiamo bisogno di una rivoluzione per rovesciare questo sistema e far nascere un mondo comunista completamente nuovo”

 

Condividi l'articolo

 



   

Lascia un commento


Le pubblicazioni sul Sito Imolaoggi.it non hanno alcun carattere di periodicita'              © 2020 Imola Oggi. All Rights Reserved. Accedi -