Antirazzisti abbattono statua di George Washington

Antirazzisti abbattono statua di George WashingtonESTERI, NEWS venerdì, 19, giugno, 2020
Totalitarismo antirazzista ormai fuori controllo. La statua di George Washington nel quartiere di Hollywood a NE di Portland è essere vandalizzata. E’ stata anche bruciata la bandiera americana.
The George Washington statue in the Hollywood District of NE Portland is the latest one to be vandalized. The statue and sidewalk have been graffitied. @KGWNews #GeorgeWashington #vandalism pic.twitter.com/RIxe9s2utL
— Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) June 19, 2020
Another flag burning, this time on George Washington’s back. #Portlandprotest #statue #blacklivesmatter #PDXprotests #pdx #oregon #blm #acab #pdx #georgewashington #flagburning#StatuesMustFall pic.twitter.com/diSjnwO3IO
— Garrison Davis (Teargas Glutton) (@hungrybowtie) June 19, 2020
Statue of George Washington felled in Portland. pic.twitter.com/D05otcwHpX
— Tim Dickinson (@7im) June 19, 2020