Antirazzisti abbattono statua di George Washington

ESTERI, NEWS venerdì, 19, giugno, 2020

Totalitarismo antirazzista ormai fuori controllo. La statua di George Washington nel quartiere di Hollywood a NE di Portland è essere vandalizzata. E’ stata anche bruciata la bandiera americana.

 

