Antirazzisti abbattono statua di George Washington

Totalitarismo antirazzista ormai fuori controllo. La statua di George Washington nel quartiere di Hollywood a NE di Portland è essere vandalizzata. E’ stata anche bruciata la bandiera americana.

The George Washington statue in the Hollywood District of NE Portland is the latest one to be vandalized. The statue and sidewalk have been graffitied. @KGWNews #GeorgeWashington #vandalism pic.twitter.com/RIxe9s2utL

— Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) June 19, 2020