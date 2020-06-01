Washington: imbrattato monumento a Kościuszko, eroe antischiavista

Washington – Il video mostra come il monumento dell’eroe di guerra polacco e americano Thaddeus Kościuszko è stato deturpato.

Kościuszko non era solo contrario alla schiavitù, in realtà donò i suoi beni per riscattare schiavi dalla schiavitù e sostenere la loro istruzione.

 

