Washington: imbrattato monumento a Kościuszko, eroe antischiavista

Washington – Il video mostra come il monumento dell’eroe di guerra polacco e americano Thaddeus Kościuszko è stato deturpato.

Kościuszko non era solo contrario alla schiavitù, in realtà donò i suoi beni per riscattare schiavi dalla schiavitù e sostenere la loro istruzione.

Video of the Polish and American war hero Thaddeus Kościuszko statue in Washington DC being defaced.

Kościuszko was not only opposed to slavery, he actually left his assets to purchase slaves out of slavery and support their education.

🇵🇱🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/8QaUUiQ8kc

— Visegrad 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) June 1, 2020