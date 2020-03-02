Migranti, Lesbo: residenti attaccano attivisti di una Ong tedesca

EUROPA UE, NEWS lunedì, 2, marzo, 2020

Condividi

 

Non appena Erdogan ha annunciato avrebbe aperto i confini a migranti e galeotti verso l’Europa, gli attivisti delle ONG immigrofile  (principalmente personale tedesco) si sono precipitati sull’isola greca di Lesbos per assistere i ”migranti”, provocando la reazione di gente ormai esesperata.

Ma la gente del posto ne ha avuto abbastanza e ieri ha attaccato il personale delle ONG, urlando “andate a casa”!

 

Condividi l'articolo

 



   

Lascia un commento


Diffamazioni a ImolaOggi
Armando Manocchia risponde
ai professionisti della mistificazione

Le pubblicazioni sul Sito Imolaoggi.it non hanno alcun carattere di periodicita'              © 2020 Imola Oggi. All Rights Reserved. Accedi -