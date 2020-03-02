Migranti, Lesbo: residenti attaccano attivisti di una Ong tedesca

Condividi

Non appena Erdogan ha annunciato avrebbe aperto i confini a migranti e galeotti verso l’Europa, gli attivisti delle ONG immigrofile (principalmente personale tedesco) si sono precipitati sull’isola greca di Lesbos per assistere i ”migranti”, provocando la reazione di gente ormai esesperata.

Ma la gente del posto ne ha avuto abbastanza e ieri ha attaccato il personale delle ONG, urlando “andate a casa”!

As soon as it was announced that Erdogan was going to give migrants free passage to Europe, Soros-style NGOs (mostly German personnel) arrived to the Greek island #Lesbos to assist the migrants

But the locals have had enough,today they attacked to NGO staff, screaming "go home"! pic.twitter.com/6XAGszcCYG

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020