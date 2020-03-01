Migranti, Lesbo: residenti incendiano centro di accoglienza Unhcr

Migranti, Lesbo: residenti incendiano centro di accoglienza UnhcrEUROPA UE, NEWS domenica, 1, marzo, 2020
Quando è troppo è troppo. Erdoğan sta inviando decine di migliaia di migranti-galeotti per invadere la Grecia. Per anni, i greci hanno subito pericolosi illegali che arrivavano nel loro Paese.
Ora a Lesbo, i residenti esasperati stanno bruciando un centro di accoglienza dell’UNCHR.
Enough is Enough
Erdoğan is sending ten of thousands of migrant soldiers to invade Greece
For years, Greeks have been attacked by these dangerous illegals flooding their country
Greeks on Lesbos are now burning down an UNCHR Migrant reception centre & taking their country back pic.twitter.com/d4AG5f1es1
— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 1, 2020