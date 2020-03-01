Migranti, Lesbo: residenti incendiano centro di accoglienza Unhcr

EUROPA UE, NEWS domenica, 1, marzo, 2020

Quando è troppo è troppo. Erdoğan sta inviando decine di migliaia di migranti-galeotti per invadere la Grecia. Per anni, i greci hanno subito pericolosi illegali che arrivavano nel loro Paese.

Ora a Lesbo, i residenti esasperati stanno bruciando un centro di accoglienza dell’UNCHR.

“Erdogan ha aperto le carceri e ha detto: andate in Grecia”

 

