Migranti, Lesbo: residenti incendiano centro di accoglienza Unhcr

Quando è troppo è troppo. Erdoğan sta inviando decine di migliaia di migranti-galeotti per invadere la Grecia. Per anni, i greci hanno subito pericolosi illegali che arrivavano nel loro Paese.

Ora a Lesbo, i residenti esasperati stanno bruciando un centro di accoglienza dell’UNCHR.

Enough is Enough

Erdoğan is sending ten of thousands of migrant soldiers to invade Greece

For years, Greeks have been attacked by these dangerous illegals flooding their country

Greeks on Lesbos are now burning down an UNCHR Migrant reception centre & taking their country back pic.twitter.com/d4AG5f1es1

— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 1, 2020