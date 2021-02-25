L’ipocondria andrà di moda

Migliora la tua maschera con questa visiera futuristica creata da un team di inventori con sede a Toronto. Lo “scafandro” BioVYZR è progettato per filtrare agenti patogeni, allergeni e inquinanti atmosferici, proteggendo allo stesso tempo il tuo spazio personale.

“Upgrade your face mask with this futuristic face shield

Created by a team of Toronto-based inventors, BioVYZR is designed to filter pathogens, allergens, and air pollutants while also shielding your personal space.”

Ipocondria = Atteggiamento psichico caratterizzato da una costante apprensione per la propria salute

This futuristic face shield is a serious upgrade from a bandana face mask pic.twitter.com/1w8TsFfUSW — Mashable (@mashable) February 25, 2021

Condividi