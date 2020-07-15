Razzismo, rapper Nick Cannon: “i bianchi sono simili agli animali”

Condividi

Il rapper attore statunitense Nick Cannon afferma che i bianchi sono “un po ‘meno”, “più vicini agli animali”, “i veri selvaggi”, “agiscono per deficienza, quindi l’unico modo in cui possono agire è il male”

I don’t believe he should be cancelled simply for his views, but Nick Cannon should definitely be confronted. His rhetoric here is more than just prejudiced. It’s sickeningly racist, and if carried to its furthest implications, genocidal.

— Phillip Gay (@phillipngay) July 14, 2020