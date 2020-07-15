Razzismo, rapper Nick Cannon: “i bianchi sono simili agli animali”

ESTERI, NEWS mercoledì, 15, luglio, 2020

Il rapper attore statunitense Nick Cannon afferma che i bianchi sono “un po ‘meno”, “più vicini agli animali”, “i veri selvaggi”, “agiscono per deficienza, quindi l’unico modo in cui possono agire è il male”

 

