Violenze Usa: Antifa bianchi distribuiscono mattoni ai neri, che li rifiutano

Condividi

Alcuni antifa bianchi in Mercedes girano per un quartiere nero distribuendo mattoni per le sommosse. Una donna nera non è d’accordo e si arrabbia, li raggiunge e gliene dice di tutti i colori.

Il video è stato pubblicato su Twitter da una donna che scrive: “Malcom X ci ha avvertito sui liberali bianchi. La donna di colore si scaglia contro i delinquenti bianchi dell’antifa che distribuiscono mattoni ai neri affinché distruggano le loro stesse comunità.

I neri vengono usati come foraggio per una rivoluzione di sinistra che fallirà e poi i neri saranno incolpati.

Nel secondo video, il fratello di George Floyd, l’afroamericano ucciso durante un fermo di polizia, dice “Se non siete qui a rovinare la mia comunità, allora cosa state facendo tutti? … Non state facendo nulla perché (la violenza) non riporterà mio fratello.”

Malcom X warned us about the White Liberal. Black woman goes off on white Antifa thugs handing out bricks to black people to get them to destroy their own communities. Black people are being used as fodder for a leftists revolution that when it fails, blacks will be blamed pic.twitter.com/HcfazkY2Gu

Frisco, TX. There have been groups organizing “protests” in Frisco for 5PM this evening. All of a sudden this shows up on the path of the “protest”. You wanna tell me this is not planned and organized now? #2A #protests2020 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/v1GfogMTpF

“If I'm not over here messing up my community, then what are you all doing? … You all are doing nothing, because that’s not going to bring my brother back.”

George Floyd's brother, Terrence, calls for peaceful protests. “Let’s do this another way.” https://t.co/P1ZYZlbLvj pic.twitter.com/6ekI6vxfFc

— CNN International (@cnni) June 1, 2020