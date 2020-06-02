Violenze Usa: Antifa bianchi distribuiscono mattoni ai neri, che li rifiutano

ESTERI, NEWS martedì, 2, giugno, 2020

Alcuni antifa bianchi in Mercedes girano per un quartiere nero distribuendo mattoni per le sommosse. Una donna nera non è d’accordo e si arrabbia, li raggiunge e gliene dice di tutti i colori.

Il video è stato pubblicato su Twitter da una donna che scrive: “Malcom X ci ha avvertito sui liberali bianchi. La donna di colore si scaglia contro i delinquenti bianchi dell’antifa che distribuiscono mattoni ai neri affinché distruggano le loro stesse comunità.
I neri vengono usati come foraggio per una rivoluzione di sinistra che fallirà e poi i neri saranno incolpati.

Nel secondo video, il fratello di George Floyd, l’afroamericano ucciso durante un fermo di polizia, dice “Se non siete qui a rovinare la mia comunità, allora cosa state facendo tutti? … Non state facendo nulla perché (la violenza) non riporterà mio fratello.”

 

