Coronavirus, Francia registra solo deceduti in ospedale. Mattanza nei gerontocomi

di prof. Giuseppe Sandro Mela

«French coronavirus death tally much higher than official data: hospitals chief»

«The death toll in France from coronavirus is much higher than the daily government tally, which only accounts for those dying in hospitals»

«France reported a cumulative 1,100 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, up from 91 on March 14, a more than tenfold increase in 11 days and an average increase of 28% per day»

«We only know the data provided by hospitals»

«The increase in the official data is already major, but the absolute numbers would no doubt be effectively much higher if we aggregated what is happening in retirement homes as well as the people who die at home or who are not counted»

«Health agency chief Jerome Salomon said on Tuesday that authorities would soon be able to tally retirement home deaths, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities»

«French media have reported dozens of coronavirus fatalities in retirement homes, with up to 15 dead in just one institution in eastern France»

«Le Monde reported 39 deaths in retirement homes in the Ile-de-France region around Paris on Monday and said that privately run homes were reluctant to report data»

«We don’t have the means to test everyone…Italy tests way more people, and the Germans test 10 to 20 times more people than us»

Nonostante che la pandemia si sia manifestata in Francia con molto ritardo rispetto ad altri paesi europei, la nazione ha dimostrato di essere del tutto impreparata a fronteggiare la situazione: semplicemente non hanno predisposto i mezzi per poter agire.

Il capo dell’agenzia sanitaria, Jerome Salomon, ha candidamente ammesso che non sono conteggiati i decessi da coronavirus che avvengono a casa oppure nei gerontocomi.

Ma quando in un solo gerontocomio avvengono 15 decessi, sembrerebbe essere lecito inferire che queste morti siano davvero molto numerose: una mattanza di vecchietti, come peraltro riporta Reuters:

«a big increase in registered fatalities»

Siamo perfettamente consci delle difficoltà insite nel cercare di contenere la pandemia ed in quelle di una efficiente raccolta dei dati.

Ma in una situazione quale quella descritta, nessuno si stupirebbe se il numero dei contagi e delle morti da coronavirus in Francia fosse dalle dieci alle venti volte quello dichiarato dalle autorità statali.

The death toll in France from coronavirus is much higher than the daily government tally, which only accounts for those dying in hospitals, a senior French health official said on Wednesday.

France reported a cumulative 1,100 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, up from 91 on March 14, a more than tenfold increase in 11 days and an average increase of 28% per day, data tracked by Reuters shows.

“We only know the data provided by hospitals,” Frederic Valletoux, president of the French Hospitals Federation, said on France Info radio.

“The increase in the official data is already major, but the absolute numbers would no doubt be effectively much higher if we aggregated what is happening in retirement homes as well as the people who die at home or who are not counted.”

Health agency chief Jerome Salomon said on Tuesday that authorities would soon be able to tally retirement home deaths, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

French media have reported dozens of coronavirus fatalities in retirement homes, with up to 15 dead in just one institution in eastern France. Le Monde reported 39 deaths in retirement homes in the Ile-de-France region around Paris on Monday and said that privately run homes were reluctant to report data.

Valletoux said it was difficult to say when the growth rate of new infections and deaths would slow down and whether France was indeed running about eight days behind Italy, the country with the highest death tally from the virus.

“Confinement and testing procedures are very different in the two countries, even between regions in Italy,” he said.

In France, which instituted a nationwide lockdown on March 17, the number of new infections grew at an average rate of 26% per day throughout March, but on Tuesday the rate has slowed dow to an average 15%.

“We do not know when the peak will come, but we are still in the ascending phase,” Valletoux said.

He also said the number of infections was hard to compare with other countries as France does not test as many people as neighbouring countries.

“We don’t have the means to test everyone…Italy tests way more people, and the Germans test 10 to 20 times more people than us,” he said.

Health agency chief Salomon said on Tuesday France would soon be able to conduct 10,000 tests a day.