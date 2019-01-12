Gilet gialli, marea umana a Tolosa e a Bordeaux

Condividi

I media raccontano che diminuiscono i partecipanti alle manifestazioni dei gilet gialli in Francia. Ovviamente, è falso. Decine di migliaia di persone hanno sfilato a Tolosa.

The media has been reporting for weeks that the #GiletsJaunes protests are dying out, that the big numbers aren't showing up anymore.

They are obviously lying🤥🤥🤥

Tens of thousands protesters showed up today just in the city of #Toulouse#France#MainstreamMedia#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/xsdWNQBqlt

— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) January 12, 2019