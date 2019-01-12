Gilet gialli, marea umana a Tolosa e a Bordeaux

Gilet gialli, marea umana a Tolosa e a BordeauxEUROPA UE, NEWS sabato, 12, gennaio, 2019
I media raccontano che diminuiscono i partecipanti alle manifestazioni dei gilet gialli in Francia. Ovviamente, è falso. Decine di migliaia di persone hanno sfilato a Tolosa.
The media has been reporting for weeks that the #GiletsJaunes protests are dying out, that the big numbers aren't showing up anymore.
They are obviously lying🤥🤥🤥
Tens of thousands protesters showed up today just in the city of #Toulouse#France#MainstreamMedia#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/xsdWNQBqlt
— BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) January 12, 2019
–
Questo è il fiume di #GiletsJeunes che ha attraversato #Bordeaux oggi,davvero incredibile!#MacronDemission pic.twitter.com/w4D7gLAi4u
— Alessandro 7 (@AlessandroCere7) January 12, 2019