Oim (ONU): l’immigrazione è inevitabile, desiderabile e necessaria

Migration is: • inevitable • desirable • necessary

this Easter, let’s not forget those who are caught in crises around the world.

lo scrive su twitter l’Oim (l‘organizzazione ONU che promuove le migrazioni di massa)

Alfano regala un milione di euro all’Oim (Onu) “per la Somalia”

Tali affermazioni vengono accompagnate da un video di propaganda.