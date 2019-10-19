“No a nuove tasse”, secondo giorno di proteste in Libano

Per il secondo giorno i cittadini sono scesi in strada in Libano per protestare contro la possibilita’ che vengano introdotte nuove tasse. La polizia in tenuta antisommossa ha sorvegliato centinaia di manifestanti che si sono avvicinati all’ufficio del primo ministro Saad Hariri, sventolando le bandiere libanesi.

I manifestati chiedono la ”caduta del regime”.

 

