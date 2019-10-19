“No a nuove tasse”, secondo giorno di proteste in Libano

“No a nuove tasse”, secondo giorno di proteste in LibanoESTERI, NEWS sabato, 19, ottobre, 2019
Per il secondo giorno i cittadini sono scesi in strada in Libano per protestare contro la possibilita’ che vengano introdotte nuove tasse. La polizia in tenuta antisommossa ha sorvegliato centinaia di manifestanti che si sono avvicinati all’ufficio del primo ministro Saad Hariri, sventolando le bandiere libanesi.
I manifestati chiedono la ”caduta del regime”.
The acoustics are great in here: "the people want the downfall of the regime" #اجا_وقت_نحاسب #لبنان_ينتفض #الشعب_يريد_إسقاط_النظام #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/8K5I482oIa
— joey ayoub (@joeyayoub) October 18, 2019
There must be well over 10,000 people here now and probably much more. There are calls to head to the presidential palace. #اجا_وقت_نحاسبً #الشعب_يريد_إسقاط_النظام #لبنان_ينتفض pic.twitter.com/rhv6WnZKzP
— Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) October 18, 2019