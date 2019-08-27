Governo, Trump spera che Conte resti premier

NEWS, POLITICA martedì, 27, agosto, 2019

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affidato a un tweet il suo personale augurio che Giuseppe Conte resti alla guida del futuro governo in Italia.

“Si sta mettendo bene per lo stimatissimo primo ministro della Repubblica Italiana, Giuseppe Conte – ha scritto il presidente Usa sul suo account Twitter – Ha rappresentato pienamente l’Italia al G7. Ama moltissimo il suo Paese e lavora bene con gli Usa. Un uomo di grande talento che spero resterà primo ministro”.

