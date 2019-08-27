Governo, Trump spera che Conte resti premier

Condividi

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affidato a un tweet il suo personale augurio che Giuseppe Conte resti alla guida del futuro governo in Italia.

“Si sta mettendo bene per lo stimatissimo primo ministro della Repubblica Italiana, Giuseppe Conte – ha scritto il presidente Usa sul suo account Twitter – Ha rappresentato pienamente l’Italia al G7. Ama moltissimo il suo Paese e lavora bene con gli Usa. Un uomo di grande talento che spero resterà primo ministro”.

Starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppe Conte. Represented Italy powerfully at the G-7. Loves his Country greatly & works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019