Messico: ecco cosa è rimasto dopo il passaggio dei migranti, sporcizia dappertutto, rifiuti, lattine, cibo vestiti. Una cittadina devastata

#Mexico: Still a big topic on Mexican TV! This is how the streets look like after the illegal thankless intruders of the #caravan leave the cities. They throw unused food & clothes they received from helpful Mexicans carelessly on the asphalt. They bring only a shithole! pic.twitter.com/LylB9Up7B2

— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 21 novembre 2018