Marko Mihkelson (Presidente della Commissione Affari Esteri del Parlamento estone) scrive su X:

“Le negoziazioni per porre fine alla guerra in Europa sono necessarie. Ma devono essere negoziazioni che contribuiscano realmente al raggiungimento di una pace giusta e duratura. La Russia, in quanto paese che ha iniziato e continua questa guerra, non deve avere alcun posto al tavolo dei negoziati.

I leader degli Stati Uniti e dell’Europa, inclusa l’Ucraina, devono decidere sulla strategia e sulle tattiche necessarie per porre fine alla guerra in modo autentico, e su come garantire che l’architettura di sicurezza euro-atlantica, con la NATO al suo centro, sia rafforzata – con l’Ucraina come parte di essa – per assicurare una pace duratura in tutto il continente.”

(foto da X)

Negotiations to end the war in Europe are necessary. But they must be negotiations that genuinely contribute to achieving a just and lasting peace. Russia, as the country that started and continues this war, must have no seat at the negotiating table.

The leaders of the United States and Europe, including Ukraine, must decide on the strategy and tactics needed to bring the war to a genuine end, and on how to ensure that the Euro-Atlantic security architecture, with NATO at its core, is strengthened – with Ukraine as part of it – to secure lasting peace across the continent.

— Marko Mihkelson 🇪🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@markomihkelson) November 15, 2026