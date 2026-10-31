Polonia, l’eurodeputato Tarczyński spiega l’assalto alla Corte costituzionale

In un video pubblicato su X, l’eurodeputato polacco Dominik Tarczyński spiega cosa sta succedendo proprio ora al Tribunale Costituzionale polacco, definendolo un COLPO DI STATO!

“In Polonia, abbiamo un governo liberal-riformista guidato da Donald Tusk, che è il Primo Ministro. Quello che sta accadendo proprio ora con il Tribunale Costituzionale è che vogliono prenderlo in mano e riempirlo con i loro uomini. Perché? Perché vogliono liberarsi della valuta polacca, portarci nella zona euro e eliminare i nostri confini sicuri. Sono spinti dai tedeschi, che vogliono spalmare il peso dell’immigrazione illegale e mandare i migranti in Polonia.

Innanzitutto, lo złoty polacco è la nostra valuta protetta costituzionalmente. Devono cambiare la Costituzione per sostituirla, e senza il Tribunale Costituzionale, non possono farlo.

Quindi, numero uno, vogliono liberarsi della nostra valuta e costringerci ad adottare l’euro e a entrare nella zona euro. Poi vogliono prendere le nostre riserve d’oro, le più grandi nell’Unione Europea, a Francoforte, presso la Banca Centrale Europea, che è un’istituzione con base tedesca.

Vogliono anche aprire i nostri confini. E vogliono assicurarsi che, quando perderanno le prossime elezioni, che arriveranno il prossimo anno, il Tribunale Costituzionale non possa fare nulla per fermare le loro azioni o invertire ciò che hanno fatto.

Ci sono molti altri motivi, ma voglio che capiate una cosa: sono sotto influenza tedesca. Sono globalisti, e noi stiamo lottando non solo per la Polonia, ma per l’Europa.

Siate come la Polonia. Siate forti. La nostra nazione è forte, e vinceremo questa battaglia!”

Il video pubblicato su X

Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński is explaining what is happening right now at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, calling it nothing less than a COUP D’ÉTAT!

“In Poland, we have a liberal-left government led by Donald Tusk, who is the Prime Minister. What is happening right now with the Constitutional Tribunal is that they want to take it over and fill it with their own people.

Why? Because they want to get rid of the Polish currency, bring us into the eurozone, and eliminate our secure borders. They are being pushed by the Germans, who want to spread the burden of illegal migration and send migrants to Poland.

First of all, the Polish złoty is our constitutionally protected currency. They have to change the Constitution to replace it, and without the Constitutional Tribunal, they cannot do that.

So, number one, they want to get rid of our currency and force us to adopt the euro and join the eurozone. Then they want to take our gold reserves, the largest in the European Union, to Frankfurt, to the European Central Bank, which is a German-based institution.

They also want to open our borders. And they want to make sure that when they lose the next elections, which are coming next year, the Constitutional Tribunal will be unable to do anything to stop their actions or reverse what they have done.

There are many more reasons, but I want you to understand one thing: they are under German influence. They are globalists, and we are fighting not just for Poland, but for Europe.

Be like Poland. Be strong. Our nation is strong, and we are going to win this fight!”

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 31, 2026