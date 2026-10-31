Polonia, l’eurodeputato Tarczyński spiega l’assalto alla Corte costituzionale

ImolaOggiEUROPA UE, News 2026, Vetrina

eurodeputato polacco Dominik Tarczyński

In un video pubblicato su X, l’eurodeputato polacco Dominik Tarczyński spiega cosa sta succedendo proprio ora al Tribunale Costituzionale polacco, definendolo un COLPO DI STATO!

“In Polonia, abbiamo un governo liberal-riformista guidato da Donald Tusk, che è il Primo Ministro. Quello che sta accadendo proprio ora con il Tribunale Costituzionale è che vogliono prenderlo in mano e riempirlo con i loro uomini. Perché? Perché vogliono liberarsi della valuta polacca, portarci nella zona euro e eliminare i nostri confini sicuri. Sono spinti dai tedeschi, che vogliono spalmare il peso dell’immigrazione illegale e mandare i migranti in Polonia.

Innanzitutto, lo złoty polacco è la nostra valuta protetta costituzionalmente. Devono cambiare la Costituzione per sostituirla, e senza il Tribunale Costituzionale, non possono farlo.

Quindi, numero uno, vogliono liberarsi della nostra valuta e costringerci ad adottare l’euro e a entrare nella zona euro. Poi vogliono prendere le nostre riserve d’oro, le più grandi nell’Unione Europea, a Francoforte, presso la Banca Centrale Europea, che è un’istituzione con base tedesca.

Vogliono anche aprire i nostri confini. E vogliono assicurarsi che, quando perderanno le prossime elezioni, che arriveranno il prossimo anno, il Tribunale Costituzionale non possa fare nulla per fermare le loro azioni o invertire ciò che hanno fatto.

Ci sono molti altri motivi, ma voglio che capiate una cosa: sono sotto influenza tedesca. Sono globalisti, e noi stiamo lottando non solo per la Polonia, ma per l’Europa.

Siate come la Polonia. Siate forti. La nostra nazione è forte, e vinceremo questa battaglia!”

Il video pubblicato su X

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