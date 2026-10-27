Von der Leyen pronta a sostenere la lotta alla corruzione… in Serbia

ImolaOggi EUROPA UE, News 2026

Von der Leyen

“Oggi, il popolo serbo si è mobilitato in numeri record per plasmare il futuro del proprio paese.
Congratulazioni alla Lista Studentesca per la sua vittoria nelle elezioni parlamentari.

Siamo pronti a sostenere le riforme sullo stato di diritto, la libertà dei media, la lotta alla corruzione e istituzioni democratiche solide, e a lavorare insieme per promuovere il futuro della Serbia nell’Unione Europea.”

Lo scrive su X Ursula von der Leyen.

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