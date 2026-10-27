Von der Leyen pronta a sostenere la lotta alla corruzione… in Serbia

“Oggi, il popolo serbo si è mobilitato in numeri record per plasmare il futuro del proprio paese.

Congratulazioni alla Lista Studentesca per la sua vittoria nelle elezioni parlamentari.

Siamo pronti a sostenere le riforme sullo stato di diritto, la libertà dei media, la lotta alla corruzione e istituzioni democratiche solide, e a lavorare insieme per promuovere il futuro della Serbia nell’Unione Europea.”

Lo scrive su X Ursula von der Leyen.

Today, the people of Serbia turned out in record numbers to shape their country’s future.

Congratulations to the Student List on its victory in the parliamentary elections.

We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to advance Serbia’s future in the European Union.

@eucopresident

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 25, 2026