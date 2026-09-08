Trionfo Afd, Merz accusa la Russia

Friedrich Merz ha avvertito che il futuro della Germania è in gioco dopo che il suo partito ha subito una sconfitta umiliante contro l’estrema destra AfD in un’elezione statale chiave.

Il cancelliere si è impegnato a proseguire zoppicando come leader, ma ha detto di essere «profondamente turbato» dal risultato e ha incolpato la Russia per aver aiutato Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) a conquistare la vittoria contro la sua Unione Cristiano-Democratica (CDU).

Lo scrive il Telegraph su X.

Friedrich Merz has warned that the future of Germany is at stake after his party suffered a humiliating defeat to the hard-Right AfD in a key state election.

The chancellor pledged to limp on as leader, but said he was “deeply unsettled” by the result and blamed Russia for… pic.twitter.com/F9eMDooxBg

— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 7, 2026