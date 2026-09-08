Trionfo Afd, Merz accusa la Russia

ImolaOggi EUROPA UE, News 2026

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz ha avvertito che il futuro della Germania è in gioco dopo che il suo partito ha subito una sconfitta umiliante contro l’estrema destra AfD in un’elezione statale chiave.

Il cancelliere si è impegnato a proseguire zoppicando come leader, ma ha detto di essere «profondamente turbato» dal risultato e ha incolpato la Russia per aver aiutato Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) a conquistare la vittoria contro la sua Unione Cristiano-Democratica (CDU).

Lo scrive il Telegraph su X.

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