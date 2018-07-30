Quello che ricevono è sempre troppo poco: migranti protestano in Germania. Mai un “Grazie tedeschi”, niente. Solo bugie e richieste! Se fossero davvero “rifugiati” sarebbero grati di avere cibo, acqua e un tetto sopra le loro teste! Invece pensano di essere in vacanza. E come se non bastasse, accusano i tedeschi di essere razzisti.

Merkel’s Germany….

No love, no “thank you Germans”, no nothing. Only lies and demands!

If they were “refugees” they would be grateful to have food, water and a roof over their heads! They think they are on vacation.

P.S. “Far Right” = people who believe in Legal Immigration pic.twitter.com/dpnTMe5HYu

— Amy Mek❌ (@AmyMek) 30 luglio 2018