Quello che ricevono è sempre troppo poco: migranti protestano in Germania

EUROPA UE, NEWS lunedì, 30, luglio, 2018

Quello che ricevono è sempre troppo poco: migranti protestano in Germania. Mai un “Grazie tedeschi”, niente. Solo bugie e richieste! Se fossero davvero “rifugiati” sarebbero grati di avere cibo, acqua e un tetto sopra le loro teste! Invece pensano di essere in vacanza. E come se non bastasse, accusano i tedeschi di essere razzisti.



   

 

 

