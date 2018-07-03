Bambino di 10 anni strumentalizzato per la propaganda gender

ESTERI, NEWS martedì, 3, luglio, 2018

Mentre il mese dell’orgoglio gay si avvicina, Desmond è incredibile, un bambino di dieci anni da New York, è la prova che il futuro è queer. Lo scrive HuffPost, facendo passare il bambino per un attivista LGBT.

 



   

 

 

Lascia un commento

FIGO ITALY – Free Intelligent Go
Se segui ImolaOggi.it
fai una donazione!

Grazie al tuo contributo, ci aiuterai
a mantenere la nostra indipendenza
Grazie per la tua donazione!

IBAN: IT78H0760105138288212688215

Donazione con PostePay
5333 1710 1181 9972
codice fiscale MNCRND56A30F717K

oppure fai una donazione con PayPal

Le pubblicazioni sul Sito Imolaoggi.it non hanno alcun carattere di periodicita'              © 2018 Imola Oggi. All Rights Reserved. Accedi -