Proteste in Sudafrica: camion attaccati e saccheggiati

ESTERI, NEWS lunedì, 2, aprile, 2018

Mooi River Greyson Road area – Proteste dei neri sudafricani. I camion cisterna, i camion di Spar ecc. sono stati attaccati,  saccheggiati e dati alle fiamme.



   

 

 

