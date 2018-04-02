Proteste in Sudafrica: camion attaccati e saccheggiati

Mooi River Greyson Road area – Proteste dei neri sudafricani. I camion cisterna, i camion di Spar ecc. sono stati attaccati, saccheggiati e dati alle fiamme.

#SouthAfrica: This morning! The black South Africans in their alleged peaceful protests on the #N3TollRoute. Tank trucks, SPAR trucks etc. were attacked, set on fire and plundered. pic.twitter.com/zBSPDEcmRV

— Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) 2 aprile 2018